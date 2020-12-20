Morgan Stanley Purchases 360,366 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

AL stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

