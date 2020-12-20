Morgan Stanley Purchases 547,209 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Devon Energy worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 257.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,321,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 951,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $15.63 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

