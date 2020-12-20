Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Devon Energy worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 378.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 58,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

