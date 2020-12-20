Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Comerica worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,886,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 416,710 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

