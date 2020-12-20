Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC cut Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Petrofac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $747.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

