Morgan Stanley Sells 282,770 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Credicorp worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

