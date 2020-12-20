Morgan Stanley Sells 60,350 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after buying an additional 227,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000.

SCHR opened at $58.12 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53.

