Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.26. 1,989,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.