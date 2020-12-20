Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

