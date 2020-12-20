My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 5.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 982,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 488,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut My Size from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on My Size in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

