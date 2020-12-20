Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $10.00. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 147,517 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Company Profile (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

