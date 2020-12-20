National Bank Financial Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$27.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$22.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

ITP opened at C$26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.22. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.86.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

