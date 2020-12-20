National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

