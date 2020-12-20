National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in National Beverage by 6.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

