National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $843.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.