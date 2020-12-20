National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

