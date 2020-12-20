Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NAV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.08 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navistar International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

