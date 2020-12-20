NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

NCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 268.50 ($3.51). The company had a trading volume of 4,860,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.82. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £752.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

