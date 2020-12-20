NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.05 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004482 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $207.36 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00148346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00773747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00178074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00076134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00120359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

