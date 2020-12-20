Nectar (NEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,299.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $7.50 and $18.94. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $29,299.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,757.87 or 0.99944804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017012 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004180 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.