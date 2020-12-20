Neenah (NYSE:NP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neenah will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 152.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 27.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 216.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 372.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 94.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

