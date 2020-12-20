NEST Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $59.07 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and $24.03 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00149512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00784405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00179424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00119446 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

