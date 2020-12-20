Neumark (NEU) Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $3,700.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00366912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,407,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,889,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.