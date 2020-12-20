NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:NREF opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

