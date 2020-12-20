NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 364,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.40 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $728.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.