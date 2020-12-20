NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Receives $32.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE:NGM opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.