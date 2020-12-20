NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $433.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $437.00 million. NICE posted sales of $431.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 24.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 165.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $85,914,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE traded up $8.80 on Friday, reaching $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 577,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,866. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.58. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $273.87.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

