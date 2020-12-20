NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $273.87.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

