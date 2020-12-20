Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $19,676.71 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $19,676.71 and $1.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.