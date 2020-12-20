nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.56 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 272.56 ($3.56). 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.68. The company has a market capitalization of £28.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.59.

About nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

