Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.68 ($4.33).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.