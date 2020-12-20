Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

