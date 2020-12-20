NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $64.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

