NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NG stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $1,080,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,229 shares of company stock worth $6,779,235.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

