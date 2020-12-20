NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $5,516.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00011817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,849,920,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,449,840,309 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

