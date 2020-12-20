NuShares (NSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,491.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, NuShares has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $6,491.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005679 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,849,889,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,449,809,269 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

