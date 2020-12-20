Nyerium (NYEX) Market Cap Achieves $15,012.30

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $15,012.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 147.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001573 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,613,031 coins and its circulating supply is 31,728,403 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

