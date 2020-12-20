Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $82.30 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00134954 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00069008 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00573508 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000148 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011214 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003237 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

