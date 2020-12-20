ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $16,626.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,925.54 or 0.99816645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00059225 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.