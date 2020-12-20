OKB (OKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.11 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00025235 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $360.88 million and approximately $87.11 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB's official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

