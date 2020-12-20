OMG Network (OMG) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00013471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $449.08 million and $160.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00507866 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

