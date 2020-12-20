On.Live (ONL) Tops One Day Volume of $1,379.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. On.Live has a market cap of $225,435.71 and $1,379.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

