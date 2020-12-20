OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $595,220.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00373999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025905 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

