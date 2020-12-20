Open Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $219,529.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $219,529.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00146928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00787491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00172218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00367399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00117359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

