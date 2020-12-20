OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of OptiNose worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in OptiNose by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $179,565.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock worth $438,343 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

