Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.34.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Oracle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 315,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 90,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

