Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 148.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 71.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 57.2% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.