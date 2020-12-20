Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and $8.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00056926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00377472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

