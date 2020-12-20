OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

TSE OGI opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$413.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

