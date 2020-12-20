Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.27 and last traded at $62.57. Approximately 4,826,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,226,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.